$2.1B Arms Fund: One Judge, Not 2, to Now Try Dasuki

By Tobi Soniyi

‎The Chief Judge of the Abuja High Court, Justice Ishaq Bello, has directed that one of the two judges handling the two separate trials of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, should hand off the case.

Before now, Justice Baba Yusuf of Court No 4 and Justice Peter Afen of Court No 24 of the high court were trying Dasuki on two separate charges.‎ The two charges involved alleged $2.1bn fraud, money laundering and breach of trust.

‎By the directive, Justice Afen will hands off the case, leaving only Justice Yusuf to handle the charges.

The decision to allow only one judge to handle the two trials was at the instance of the parties.

The Chief Judge directed that the charge being handled by Justice Affen be immediately transferred to Justice Yusuf.

The prosecutor, Mr. Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, who confirmed this development, said it was the result of several hours of negotiation among the parties.