Tambuwal Approves Recruitment of 96 Science Teachers, 20 State Counsels

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has approved the recruitment of 96 new science and technology teachers and 20 lawyers to serve as counsels in the state ministries of science and technology and justice respectively.

A statement issued in Sokoto Monday by the Governor’s spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, said the new recruits will improve the manpower needs of the two ministries and enhance productivity in the state civil service.

“Those to be employed as teachers will have the necessary qualifications for teaching and will be posted to secondary schools under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

As for the lawyers, they will augment the existing 56 lawyers in the ministry of justice. They will serve as replacement for state counsels who retired or died while on duty, as well as those who joined the federal judiciary,” the statement added.

Reports from Sokotoindicate that so far, the state Civil Service Commission has received no fewer than 300 applications from various candidates seeking to fill in the vacant posts announced.

The state government had earlier announced the recruitment of 21 fresh doctors for the ministry of health, while last year, 500 teachers were recruited to teach in various secondary schools across the state.