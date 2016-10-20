Onazi Drags Lazio to FIFA over Unpaid Wages

Nigeria international Ogenyi Onazi has concluded plans to take his former club Lazio to FIFA over unpaid wages, AfricanFootball.com can exclusively report.

A source close to the player told AfricanFootball.com that the hard working Trabzonspor of Turkey midfielder is not happy that he is being owed two months’ salary by the Italian Serie A club.

“Onazi is taking Lazio to FIFA over-unpaid salary,” the source told onlyAfricanFootball.com

“He is not happy with them and has contacted Lazio over the issue but it seems they are not ready to pay. He served them letter to this effect already.”

He is owed May and June salaries.