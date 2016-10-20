Ishaku Denies Ordering Kinsmen to Attacks Tivs

From Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku, has refuted allegations that he has directed his kinsmen to burn down Tivs’ houses if they resist his order on renaming of Tiv communities in Taraba state.

The state government had recently embarked on the renaming of some communities in the state from their traditional Tiv names to Jikun names prominent among which is Dan Anacha which was renamed Kwararafa.

In a press statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Sylvanus Giwa, Ishaku stated that the allegation, which was contained in a story published by an online medium was a mere fabrication by those bent on causing disaffection among the people of the state.

The statement further maintained that Governor Ishaku at no time neither made the statement nor convened a meeting relating to the subject matter as insinuated by the writer and his source.

According to the statement: “Our attention has been drawn to a news published in an online medium and edited by one Umar Shehu that Governor Ishaku has urged his kinsmen to burn down houses of Tiv people if they resist his orders”