Injured Enosoregbe Bows Out of 2016 Lagos Governor’s Cup Tennis



Birthday boy, Nigerian Clifford Enosoregbe failed to make it pass the second round of the second leg (Futures 6) of the 16th edition of Governor’s Cup Lagos Tennis Championship as he could not finish his match against Tunisian Moez Echargui in the game played at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan on Wednesday.



The Edo born player, a wildcard entrant, who turned 27 yesterday, lost 3-6,0-4 (retired) to the Tunisian star with his head high believing that if not for the injury, he would have given his North African opponent a good fight.



Other Nigerians, who played in the second round, were not able to scale the hurdles to the next round just like Enosoregbe. Maciej Smola of Poland beat Thomas Otu 6-2,6-2. Boy Westerhof from The Netherlands defeated Joseph Imeh Ubon in straight set of 6-36-2,while top seed from Spain, Enrique Lopez – Perez beat Sylvester Emmanuel on another straight set of 6-4,6-4. Nigerian Mohammed Mohammed fell to Sasi Kumar Mukund of India in 6-2,6-0.



Egyptian Karim-Mohamed Maamoun continued his giant stride towards making it to the final as he defeated Karol Drzewiechi of Poland 7-6(10),7-5. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain loss to Gianni Mina of France 6-4,5-7,2-6.



In the Women’s Singles, Corrin Perrin of Switzerland beat Margarita Lazareva from Russia 6-3,6-4. Top seed, Valetini Grammatikopoulou from Greece beat Fanny Ostlund from Sweden 6-1,6-1.



Tessah Andrianjaftrimo of France, who won of of the legs last year beat Rosalie Van Der Hoek of The Netherlands 6-1,6-1 First leg champion, Tadeja Majeric from Slovakia beat Akilah James of Grenada 6-2,6-0. Deniz Khazaniuk of Israel defeated Xiaovi Zhao of China 6-7(3),6-2.