Ihezuo Arrives, Trains with Falconets

Falconets’ goal –poacher, Chinwendu Ihezuo, on Tuesday joined her team –mates for training sessions in Abuja as preparations hot up for the 2016 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Papua New Guinea

Ihezuo, who plies her professional trade with BIIK Kazygurt of Kazakhstan, is one of the six overseas –based players invited for the tournament next month and has quickly adapted to the training schedule marshalled out by Coach Peter Dedevbo and his technical crew.

The former Delta Queens striker was instrumental to Nigeria picking the ticket to her eighth appearance at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, scoring seven goals during the qualifying series.

Ihezuo made her international debut for Nigeria at the Azerbaijan 2012 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup where she scored six goals. She has continued to blaze the trail in Kazakhstan with her club, BIIK Kazygurt, making 20 appearances this season with 16 goals to her name.

“I am delighted to be back in the fold. The warm reception I got from my team –mates was awesome and collectively we will hoist Nigeria’s flag high in Papua New Guinea. I am very much aware that a lot is expected from me. I am here because of the love I have for my country and I promise to do my best to positively lift the team,” Ihezuo vowed.

Nigeria will lock horns with Japan, Canada and Spain at the finals scheduled to take place 13th November – 3rd December 2016.