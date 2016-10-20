Firm Unveils Video Tutorials to Boost Learning

The quest by Nigerian students to compete favourably with their counterparts in other parts of the world using ICT recently received a boost with the launch of the ‘Video Tutorials’, which enables students to interact directly with a tutor like in a classroom setting.

The Video Tutorials, developed by the Education Advancement Centre (EAC) comprise audio visual files which contain lessons on various subjects. The files can be installed on android phones, tablets, and PCs without the rigour of internet connectivity.

Speaking during a public lecture to celebrate EAC’s tenth anniversary in Lagos recently, the Director, Mr. MuyiwaBamgboseregretted that many students continued to record poor performance in the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) examinationswhen the solution to their challenges is few steps away.

He explained that once the video tutorials are fully optimised, learners would be rich in knowledge of their respective subjects and would be intellectually equipped enough to challenge their teachers on any knotty areas in the classroom.

“Most Nigerian teachers are not necessarily lacking in knowledge; they are only poorly motivated. But when they know that the children will ask challenging questions in the classroom, they will sit up because no teacher wants to look ignorant before his students.”

To make it affordable for all, Bamgbose a cleric said the product is sold as low as N15 per lesson. “Schools can have all the lessons for all subjects installed on their systems for as low as N30,000.”

He saidthough finance has been a major challenge to marketing the product across the country, the product has continued to gain popularity wherever it is introduced.

Bamgbose recalled that to further raise consciousness on the product, EAC team had visited the former Minister of Education Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, who regretted that the device was brought to him at the climax of his tenure.

“He kept shaking his head in regret during that visit. But of course the new minister of education will find records of that meeting. We believe government should be a continuum.

“We were in Jalingo a few weeks ago and for two days our staff were besieged at the hotel we lodged because of this product. But we can do so little because we are private and our resources are limited. But we hope that speaking out at fora like this will make more people aware of the product.”

Bamgbose added: “This is for real, it is not a gimmick or copied from anywhere, neither are we using animations. These are real teachers teaching. We assign the students to automatic WhatsAppgroups when they have questions and allow the students to answer the questions themselves, the teacher only answers when they can’t. The WhatsApp groups are available for every subject. Kids are using these things (social media) for negative things; let us encourage them to use them for positive things.”