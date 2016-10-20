Female Bankers Call for Support of FG’s Policies

The Association of Professional Women Bankers (APWB) has stressed the need for Nigerians to support the federal government in its quest to steer the nation out of economic recession.

Also, APWB has disclosed that the 2016 edition of its annual dinner would be focused on how to offer solution to businesses and entrepreneurs that are also facing challenges.

The General Manager, Corporate Banking, Sterling Bank Plc, Mrs. Mojisola Bakare-Asieju, said the event scheduled to hold in Lagos today, is titled: “Repositioning Business for Continuity in a Challenging Environment.”

Bakare-Asieju, who is also the Chairman of the dinner committee, disclosed to newsmen in Lagos recently.

According to her, “This is a time that businesses are collapsing, a period of contraction, job losses and public anger resulting from hunger; therefore the topic is a most appealing subject matter to address.”

She therefore, called on sole proprietors, representatives of the small and medium scale enterprises, other entrepreneurs, fellow bankers, policy makers, graduates and undergraduates as well as the general public to attend the association fourth coming event.

“Indeed all women, our number one constituency, are looked upon as a major beneficiary from this event. More often than not, we become saddled with major responsibilities in the fall out of economic downturns because of composite roles we play in the society.

“As an association, we have women empowerment programmes whereby we mentor not only the women but also undergraduates and harness their talents. We help workers manage their work life and play advocacy roles.”

Also, the Chairperson of the APWB, Toyin Ojo, said that the association had successfully held this event annually since 2012 with many topical issues being addressed.

She noted that the aim was to promote friendliness, good conduct, share knowledge, build bridges for positive growth amongst members, the institute, the financial circle and the world.

“The topic for this year is a fall out of the current economic situation in Nigeria; and how we can weather the storm in this trying times; we have chosen very competent speakers who are experts in economic analysis and business growth to do justice to the topic.”