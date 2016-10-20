Fayose: I’m not  Rattled  by Obanikoro’s  Confession

• Denies closing down Access Bank

By Olakiitan Victor in Ado Ekiti



Following revelation made by the former Minister of Defence, Mr. Musiliu Obanikoro, that he delivered the sum of N2.3 billion to Governor Ayodele Fayose to fund the 2014 governorship poll, the governor has declared that he is not rattled by the development.

Fayose told the federal government to pay attention to hunger and suffering ravaging Nigeria and its people and leave him alone.

He said: “This project ‘Fayose must be implicated at all cost’ will definitely not put food on the tables of Nigerians and for all I care, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and its collaborators can keep running from pillar to post while I keep delivering good governance to Ekiti Stateand its people.”

Obanikoro was said to have confessed to the EFCC that he received fund from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) under Col Sambo Dasuki (rtd) to fund his election.

“We have passed this stage of media trial, EFCC should rather keep its gun powder dry, when we get to the bridge, we will cross it. They said more than this in the 2006 poultry scam blackmail, despite that,

I am the governor today.”

According to a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Public Communications , Lere Olayinka, Fayose said he was only reacting just to fulfil all righteousness because Nigerians are more interested in having food on their tables.

“Those who arranged the dramatic and compromised return of Obanikoro to Nigeria obviously did so in continuation of their project ‘Fayose must be implicated at all cost,’ but I am not bothered because my election was legitimately funded.

“However, if this is why they are intimidating judges and the judiciary, it won’t work as far as my own matter is concerned as no one can play God.

“As far as I am concerned, I am busy here in Ekiti attending to the welfare and well-being of my people. I won’t be distracted.”

While challenging the EFCC to also beam its searchlights on the funding of APC elections, Fayose said; “Since we are now in the era in which financial assistance from Nigerians to fund elections is being criminalised, the international community, especially those funding EFCC must insist that the commission probes the funding of APC elections before further funds are released to the commission.”

Meanwhile, the state government has dispelled the rumours that it has shut down the Ado-Ekiti branch of Access Bank Plc following last

Monday’s attempt by agents of EFCC to arrest Mrs Precious Chikwendu Fani-Kayode, the wife of former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, in the bank premises.

In a statement in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Idowu. Adelusi, the government said it had nothing against the bank and there was no reason whatsoever to shut down the financial institution.

“The attention of the state government has been drawn to rumours making the round, especially on social media that Ekiti State Government has shut down a branch of Access Bank in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

“This is definitely coming from the warped minds of opposition elements, whose mouths have been locked by the sterling performance of Fayose and the unprecedented support he is enjoying from the people of the state.

“For the sake of clarity, Ekiti State Government has no axe to grind with the management of Access Bank. Also, the state government does not license banks and can’t withdraw same.

“We enjoin the good people of Ekiti State and Nigerians in general to disregard such unfounded rumours. They should not let themselves be dragged to the level of the unintelligent like the opposition people have shown by embarking on this type of insinuation they probably brought from the pit of hell.” the CPS stated.