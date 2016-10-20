ECOWAS Condemns Terror Attacks in Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso

By Alex Enumah

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Thursday condemned the armed attacks perpetrated in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, which injured many and also claimed several lives among the security forces.

The commission made this known in a statement issued in Abuja in which it expressed its condolences to the families of the victims.

According to the commission, “Twelve soldiers were also killed on 11 October 2016 during an attack on a Malian army base in the central part of the country. The assailants equally injured at least 27 people taking over Nampala military base, near the Mauritanian border.

“A day after, on 12 October 2016, armed men stormed a Burkinabe army detachment in Intangom, Oudalan Province, five kilometres from the Malian border, killing three soldiers in the process.”