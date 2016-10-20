Balele Assures Gov Masari on Katsina Utd

Chairman of Katsina United Aminu Kurfi Balele has promised the newly promoted club will meet Katsina Governor’s target of continental football in their first season back in the top league after 19 years.



Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari has tasked Katsina United to qualify to play international in their first season back in the top league.



“Our Governor’s target is that we should qualify to play continental football in our first season back in the premier league and I say we are ready to do so,” said Katsina United chairman Aminu Kurfi, who is also senior special adviser (sports) to the Katsina Governor.



“The Governor has not only given us total financial support, but he has been personally involved with the club right to when we won promotion.



“We therefore have no excuse not to live up to his high expectations.”



The Governor is expected to soon host Katsina United to a special dinner to celebrate their historic promotion to the top league after a 19-year absence.



The club boss, who is popularly called Dan Arewa, admitted the competition will be stiffer in the premier league than the second-tier Nigeria National League, but he said already Katsina United have more than held their own against clubs like FC IfeanyiUbah, MFM FC and El Kanemi Warriors.



“The NPFL will most certainly be a serious challenge but we have already shown we are ready for it going by how we have fared against premier league clubs like MFM, IfeanyiUbah and El Kanemi,” he said.



“IfeanyiUbah only won our Federation Cup Round of 16 match in the boardroom after the match in Ilorin was abandoned.”