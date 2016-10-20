Appointment of Deans, HODs Causes Stir at AAUA

James Sowole in Akure

Few days after the suspension of a three month strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) chapter over unpaid outstanding salaries and deductions, another crisis is looming at the institution.

The looming crisis according to the Chairman of the institution’s chapter of ASUU, Dr. Sola Fayose, was sequel to some decisions and appointments allegedly made by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. IgbekeleAjibefun.

The union in a statement titled ‘Ajibefun and Authoritarian Predilection’ said the appointments were contrary to the extant rules and regulations.

“Professor IgbekeleAjibefun is on the way to precipitating another round of instability in the institution based on his brazen violation of rules and regulations. Central to these was the decision of the vice-chancellor to appoint acting deans of faculties and heads of department while the defunct strike action was on.

“The local ASUU in AAUA at the point it was suspending the strike, called the attention of the vice-chancellor to this infraction through a resolution of congress which also demanded that the process be reversed within seven working days, starting from the day the resolution was taken.”

The ASUU chairman said the vice-chancellor was resolute to take up the union by summoning the senate of the university, which would have in attendance these irregularly appointed deans and HODs notwithstanding the good reasons that are needed to protect the university.

The union also stated that the vice-chancellor had continued to employ academic staff that are over 70 years in total disregard of the 2009 ASUU/FGN Agreement and Ondo State Government White Paper and Official Gazette.

“We call on well-meaning Nigerians, particularly Ondo State indigenes, to prevail on the vice-chancellor to allow good reasons to subsist as members of the union are ready to resume effective teaching immediately, not minding that three months of their salary and eight months of deductions are still outstanding.

“It should be made abundantly clear that AAUA should not be run based on the whims and caprices of an individual or an ambitious click, but on established rules and regulations.

“The union is committed to performing its function and responsibility of a better AAUA, and will not succumb to any blackmail or pressure in the discharge of this onerous assignment,” the union stated.