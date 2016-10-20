Ambode, Amosun Reshuffle Cabinets

By Gboyega Akinsanmi in Lagos and Sheriff Balogun in Abeakuta



Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode and his Ogun State counterpart, Ibikunle Amosun, yesterday effected mild cabinet reshuffle in their respective state executive councils.

While Ambode edge out at least three commissioners, Amosun merely swopped those of his state.

Ambode’s decision was conveyed in a statement the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tunji Bello, issued yesterday, though no specific reason was given for the decision to drop the three commissioners.

Although the cabinet reshuffle had been well speculated, the decision to drop the three commissioners might be one of the resolutions arrived at the meeting of the State Executive Council held in Lagos House, Ikeja yesterday.

But in a statement he signed, Bello listed the affected commissioners, comprising the Commissioner for Tourism and Culture, Mr. Folorunsho Folarin- Coker, his Finance counterpart, Dr. Mustapha Akinkunmi and the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Ekundayo Mobereola.

It said Ambode had directed the Special Adviser on Transportation, Mr. Olarenwaju Elegushi, his Arts and Culture counterpart, Mrs. Adebimpe Akinsola and the Permanent Secretary in charge of the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Tunde Ogunleye, act until new commissioners are appointed.

As indicated in the statement, the governor expressed appreciation to all the affected cabinet members for their input during the period they served the state, thereby wishing them well in their future endeavour.

Aside yesterday’s mild cabinet reshuffle, Ambode had edged out heads of strategic agencies including Lagos Internal Revenue Service, Lagos State Emergency Agency and Lagos State Safety Commission with a view to running an effective and efficient government.

On October 19, 2015, precisely, Ambode inaugurated 37 commissioners and 23 special advisers to formally constitute the state executive council almost five months after he took up the mantle of leadership.

At the swearing-in of the cabinet member, Ambode reminded them that their primary allegiance is to the people of the state, irrespective of creed and colour urging them to dedicate themselves to the service of the state.

He told them that the state “is currently experiencing rapid urbanisation and thus requires hard thinking solutions to develop befitting infrastructure to cater for the increasing population.

“My fellow colleagues in the cabinet, Lagos is on the brink of greatness and you have all been given this platform to write your names in gold. You must work to leave a legacy that will be spoken of in glowing terms in years to come.”

He said as the most promising city state in Africa, Lagos had all the ingredients to compete globally in all sectors, saying he expected his new team “to join hands with him to move the state forward.

“The challenges that come with the boisterous profile of the state as one of the world’s fastest growing cosmopolitan city-state are as many as the opportunities that abound in it.

“We have all the ingredients to compete globally in all sectors; and we must. We owe it to the people of Lagos and to ourselves. You are today, being handed the reins to the government of Lagos State and together, we must fulfill the massive potentials of our state.”

Meanwhile, In Ogun State, a

statement by the SSG, Mr. Taiwo Adeoluwa, said those affected in the cabinet reshuffle included Mrs. Ronke Sokefun who was the Commissioner for Agriculture. She moves to the Ministry of Urban and Physical Planning. Bashorun Adebola Adeife who used to be the Commissioner for Urban and Physical Planning now moves to the Ministry of Inter-Governmental Affairs.

He said also affected is the erstwhile Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Leke Adewolu who now superintendents the Ministry of Special Duties.

He added that one of the newly sworn-in Commissioners, Mrs. Abiola Kufile-Okonji would now be in charge of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development while a Consultant to the Governor, Mrs. Ronke Onadeko, would oversee the Ministry of Agriculture pending the appointment of a substantive commissioner for the ministry.

He therefore said: “The affected Special Advisers are the Special Adviser to the Governor on Housing, Mr. Bayo Adeyemi who now moves to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology; Mr. Yinka Odufuwa, hitherto of Agriculture moves to Forestry while Mr. Akinola Lawson formerly of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism moves to Special Duties.

Others are Mr. Segun Adesanya of the Ministry of Special Duties who moves to Youth and Sports while Mr. Gbenga Opesanwo is in charge of Transport.

“The reshuffle takes immediate effect,” he added.