Northern Leaders Must Prioritize Education, Inclusiveness –Tambuwal

order to minimize conflicts and ensure long-term development of theregion, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has said.

Speaking in Washington, USA, at a three-day symposium organized for

Governors of Northern Nigeria by the United States Institute of Peace

(USIP), he said giving education the necessary attention will ensure

easy mobilization of the populace for societal good.

“Most of the problems associated with our region today could easily

have been tackled if the vast majority of our kids are educated.

Without an educated and enlightened society, most of our problems will

not be solved,” the Governor said.

A statement issued in Sokoto on Wednesday by the Governor’s spokesman,

Malam Imam Imam, quoted Tambuwal as saying that the conflicts in the

North have now made it imperative to begin massive efforts at

de-radicalisation of youths in the region.

He said there should be sustained engagement of the youths on the need

to have peace, harmony and respect for divergent views in the society.

“We may disagree with each other on various issues, but that does not

give anyone the license to become violent and cause harm to other

people.

“Closely related to that is inclusiveness. All leaders from grassroots

level to the top must carry along all people in their areas of

authority. Favouring one group over another breeds unnecessary

tension. When a leader opens his doors, that’s when people understand

his policies and that’s when they will make input in how they are

governed,” Tambuwal added.

The Governors are attending the symposium with civic leaders from the

United State’s Senior Working Group on Nigeria and representatives of

the Federal Government, led by the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman

Dambazau.