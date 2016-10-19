Northern Leaders Must Prioritize Education, Inclusiveness –Tambuwal

region, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has said.
Speaking in Washington, USA, at a three-day symposium organized for
Governors of Northern Nigeria by the United States Institute of Peace
(USIP), he said giving education the necessary attention will ensure
easy mobilization of the populace for societal good.
“Most of the problems associated with our region today could easily
have been tackled if the vast majority of our kids are educated.
Without an educated and enlightened society, most of our problems will
not be solved,” the Governor said.
A statement issued in Sokoto on Wednesday by the Governor’s spokesman,
Malam Imam Imam, quoted Tambuwal as saying that the conflicts in the
North have now made it imperative to begin massive efforts at
de-radicalisation of youths in the region.
He said there should be sustained engagement of the youths on the need
to have peace, harmony and respect for divergent views in the society.
“We may disagree with each other on various issues, but that does not
give anyone the license to become violent and cause harm to other
people.
“Closely related to that is inclusiveness. All leaders from grassroots
level to the top must carry along all people in their areas of
authority. Favouring one group over another breeds unnecessary
tension. When a leader opens his doors, that’s when people understand
his policies and that’s when they will make input in how they are
governed,” Tambuwal added.
The Governors are attending the symposium with civic leaders from the
United State’s Senior Working Group on Nigeria and representatives of
the Federal Government, led by the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman
Dambazau.