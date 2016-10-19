FG Assures China on Counterpart Funding for Bilateral Agreements

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the federal government is ready to provide counterpart funding for all agreements reached with the People’s Republic of China to fast- track ongoing efforts in closing infrastructure gaps.

A statement by the president’s media aide, Femi Adesina, said Buhari made the pledge while speaking with the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Zhou Pingjian, at the presentation of Letters of Credence ceremony at the State House, Abuja.

Buhari commended the readiness of the Chinese public and private sectors to invest in Nigeria, especially in areas that directly improve the livelihood of Nigerians.

‘‘We really appreciate the efforts of the Chinese government and its people in supporting Nigeria’s development by always seeking to improve our bilateral relations.

‘‘We are also happy that China is working with Nigeria as partners in progress. We will work hard to always meet the counterpart funding for all the agreements reached during my visit to China in April, as we look forward to stronger ties,’’ the president said.

Buhari also noted that the relationship between Nigerian and China had over the years bolstered the country’s economy through technology and skills transfer in areas like rail, road and energy constructions.

The president said Nigeria was ready to receive prospective investors from China who had signified interest in the country.

Earlier, the Chinese ambassador said he had been inundated with so many requests by investors from his country who had been ‘‘falling over one another” to explore business opportunities in Nigeria.

Pingjian said the investors had been attracted by the ‘‘remarkable and audacious’’ change process that Buhari’s administration implemented in safeguarding security, fighting corruption and restoring integrity and sanctity in all public sector transactions.

Buhari also received Letters of Credence from the Ambassador of the Republic of Austria, Mr. Warner Senfter; Ambassador of the State of Israel, Mr. Guy Feldman, and Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway, Mr. Jens-Petter Kjemprud.