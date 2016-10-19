Federation Cup: Adah Calls Nasarawa Utd Tough Foes

FC IfeanyiUbah attacking midfielder, Stephen Adah has described as tough his side Federation Cup final opponents, Nasarawa United.

The Anambra Warriors will face the Solid Miners in this year’s Federation Cup final expected to hold at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos on Sunday, October 30.

Adah said the only acceptable gift to show appreciation for the support of the club’s owner to the side is to present to him the coveted Cup trophy.

“I do not want to believe that Nasarawa United are better preferred Cup final opponents to Enyimba.

“We are not surprised that Nasarawa United defeated Enyimba in the semifinals clash because they are very good and tough side.

“More so in the Cup competition the surprise element is always there and it give the competition its aura so we could have chosen differently if we had the options.

“However, we are already intensifying preparation for the epic final against Nasarawa United.

“For us the Cup final clash is a must win and a credible present for our chairman for his support.

“Our target right from the start of the football season is to win a ticket and title, we could not achieve the lofty goal on the platform of the league and here we are in the final of the Cup competition so if we win the Cup title we would have achieved our season’s target.

“Of course, we will on that strength rightly consider the out gone season a huge success,” said the former Enugu Rangers and FC Taraba marksman to supersport.com.

FC IfeanyiUbah will square up against Nasarawa United in Lagos at the end of the month to decide who wins the Cup title as well as the Caf Confederation Cup ticket.