Chibok Girls: UNICEF Advocates More Support to Shattered Lives.

By Kasim Sumaina
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has advocated the need for
more support to rebuild the lives of the 21 released girls earlier
kidnapped by Boko Haram more than two years ago in Chibok, northeast
Nigeria.
UNICEF said in a release made available to the media in Abuja that the
recent Chibok girls’ family reunions highlight the plight of thousands
of girls held by Boko Haram.
According to the release signed by its Chief of Communication, Doune
Porter, “The release is great news and we are delighted to see the
girls back with their families, but we must keep pressing for all the
women and children held by Boko Haram to be freed, said Gianfranco
Rotigliano, Representative of UNICEF Nigeria.
“And we must bear in mind that all of those who have been held by Boko
Haram will face a long and difficult process to rebuild their lives
after the indescribable trauma they have suffered.”
“Frequently, returning to their families and communities is the
beginning of a new ordeal for the girls, as the sexual violence they
have suffered often results in stigmatization.
“People are also often afraid the girls have been indoctrinated by
Boko Haram and that they pose a threat to their communities. The use
by Boko Haram of children – mostly girls as so called ‘suicide’
bombers has fuelled such fears. Children born as a result of the
sexual violence are at even greater risk of rejection, abandonment and
violence.
the need for intensive support for women and girls who have been held
by the group.”