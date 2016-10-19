Chibok Girls: UNICEF Advocates More Support to Shattered Lives.

thousands held by Boko Haram

By Kasim Sumaina

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has advocated the need for

more support to rebuild the lives of the 21 released girls earlier

kidnapped by Boko Haram more than two years ago in Chibok, northeast

Nigeria.

UNICEF said in a release made available to the media in Abuja that the

recent Chibok girls’ family reunions highlight the plight of thousands

of girls held by Boko Haram.

According to the release signed by its Chief of Communication, Doune

Porter, “The release is great news and we are delighted to see the

girls back with their families, but we must keep pressing for all the

women and children held by Boko Haram to be freed, said Gianfranco

Rotigliano, Representative of UNICEF Nigeria.

“And we must bear in mind that all of those who have been held by Boko

Haram will face a long and difficult process to rebuild their lives

after the indescribable trauma they have suffered.”

“Frequently, returning to their families and communities is the

beginning of a new ordeal for the girls, as the sexual violence they

have suffered often results in stigmatization.

“People are also often afraid the girls have been indoctrinated by

Boko Haram and that they pose a threat to their communities. The use

by Boko Haram of children – mostly girls as so called ‘suicide’

bombers has fuelled such fears. Children born as a result of the

sexual violence are at even greater risk of rejection, abandonment and

violence.

the need for intensive support for women and girls who have been held

by the group.”