Benin Crown Prince Returns from Use, Edo Govt Declares Public Holiday for Coronation

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Ahead of the coronation of the new Oba of Benin, the Crown Prince, Eheneden Erediauwa, yesterday left Usama palace for Use where he picked his title which is to be announced on coronation day.

Thereafter, according to a palace source, he would go back to Usama via Isekhere to Urhokpota ground for his coronation ceremonies slated for tomorrow (Thursday).

From the programme made available to journalists, Prince Eheneden as the new Oba would be having a thanksgiving worship at Holy Aruosa Cathedral, the Benin National Church.

Before this time, the Edaiken N’Uselu on, October 8, began the historical journey towards his coronation as the 70th of the Ogiso dynasty and the 39th Oba of Benin.

Meanwhile, Edo State Government has declared tomorrow a public holiday.

In an announcement signed by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Prof Julius Ihonvbere, the public holiday is in honour of the Crown Prince, whose coronation as the Oba of Benin will hold same day.

The public holiday is to ensure a hitch-free coronation ceremony and give the Edo people the opportunity to partake in the historic installation of the Oba of Benin.