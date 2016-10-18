Wike: FG Working Relentlessly to Kill PDP

By Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has accused the Federal Government of working relentlessly to kill the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He however expressed optimism that in the long run, the PDP would survive while the All Progressives Congress (APC) which controls the Federal Government will die politically.

He further stated that deliberate efforts by agents of the Federal Government to stagnate development in Rivers State would not succeed.

The governor spoke on Tuesday at the Government House, Port Harcourt when he granted audience to the leadership of Non -Indigenes Without Borders chaired by Hon Emeka Onowu.

He said: “We have a sad situation where everything is being done at the Federal level to kill the PDP. However, in the end, it is their own political party that will die”.