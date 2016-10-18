Surety Withdraws from Metuh’s Case

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Dr. Olugbumi Usim-Wilson, one of the sureties who guaranteed the bail of the former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, who is facing corruption charges monday, approached a Federal High Court in Abuja with an application seeking to withdraw as a surety for Metuh in the trial.

In the application, filed and dated October 4, 2016, before Justice Okon Abang, the surety prayed the court to remove her name from the lists of people standing as sureties for the former PDP spokesperson.

No reason was however given for her withdrawal.

In the meantime, Metuh on his part also filed a motion dated October 14, asking the court to allow him replace Usim-Wilson, with the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

However, Clement Chinaka, counsel to Usim-Wilson, prayed the court to hear the application of her client before taking that of replacement by Metuh, on the ground that the application for withdrawal was filed before that of replacement.

Responding, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), counsel to Metuh, prayed the court to take Metuh’s application first, noting that if the application for withdrawal is taken before that of replacement, Metuh may stand the risk of going back to prison.

The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, however in a short ruling held that it is deserving to take the application of Metuh first, as according to him the former PDP spokesman has been consistent in the trial.

“Usim-Wilson, in her application prayed the court to withdraw her surety ship, while that of Metuh sought to substitute her with Ike Ekweremadu.

“It is deserving to take that of Metuh first since he has been consistent in the trial.

“This is because if that of the applicant is taken first, it means that Metuh will be going back to prisons but if we take that of Metuh first, the substitution would have taken effect,” he held.

He therefore adjourned the matter till October 27, for hearing of all the applications as well as continuation of trial.

Metuh and Destra Investments Limited are being tried on charges of money laundering involving alleged cash transaction of $2million.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in a seven-count charge accused Metuh of receiving the sum of N400million from the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki, through his company, Destra Investment Ltd.