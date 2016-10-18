Shell MD: Maxy Specialty Centre will Reverse Medical Tourism in Nigeria

Martins Ifijeh

The Group Managing Director, Shell Nigeria, Mr. Osagie Okunbor, has declared that the newly inaugurated Maxy Super-Specialty Centre, a member of the Reddington Healthcare Group, will greatly reduce medical tourism in the country.

He said with the state of the art facilities at the centre and the antecedence of Reddington Hospital, many Nigerians needing specialist healthcare services would have no need to travel abroad for treatment, noting that the centre boasts of highly trained professionals and all the requirements of a standard health facility.

Maxy Super-Specialty Centre is a one-stop specialty centre for dental care, Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) treatment, eye treatment, endoscopy, physiotherapy, EEG, Sleep studios, dialysis, audiology, speech therapy, sleep management, among others.

Speaking at the inauguration, which also marked the 10th year anniversary of Reddington Healthcare Group, Okunbor said the antecedents of the hospital speaks volume of what to expect in the super specialist centre, adding that since Shell Nigeria enlisted Reddington Hospital as its healthcare provider, its staff and the oil firm in general have been happy and comfortable.

He said: “A few years ago, we struggled to provide healthcare services in house for our people, but one day we all sat down to deliberate on this. At that time I was not the GMD, but I was privileged to be among those who made decisions on which health facility to enlist. Since Reddington came on board, we have been very happy because of their level of quality and professionalism.

‘That is why when I was invited to come here, I did everything possible to come irrespective of the inconveniences,” he added.

Lending his voice, the Commissioner for Health, Delta State, Dr. Nicholas Azinge, said for any healthcare provider to put up such a world class facility like the one in the centre, despite the economic recession presently experienced, speaks volume of the team’s passion to offer service.

Azinge, who said the passion of the Chief Executive Officer of Reddington Healthcare Group, Dr. Yemi Onabowale, for an excellent healthcare in Nigeria dates back to when they both left medical school some 30 years ago, adding that why others were going abroad to seek greener pastures, the CEO had a vision to bring world class healthcare to Nigeria.

“The fruit of that passion is what we are seeing here today. A world class Reddington hospital that has had firsts in several areas, and now a world class super-specialty centre,” he noted.

He also emphasised the need for preventive care, adding that, “Every Nigerian need to collectively push for preventive care, as his is much more effective. For instance, just very few people know that once you are 50 years and above, you are supposed to visit and Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialist at least once every five years. We also need to visit an eye specialist, at least once a year. Same with most of the other specialties. Fortunately now, these are parts of what the Maxy Super-Specialty Centre offers to Nigerians,” he said.

He said recently, the Delta State Government had discussed with Reddington Hospital management to see to it that the same facility was replicated in the state. “After which, we hope that this will also be replicated in the six geopolitical zones of the country,” he adds.

On his part, the Lagos State Commissioner of Health, Dr Jide Idris, commended Onabowale and his team for being a dependable partner to the government, adding that government cannot do the job of providing adequate healthcare alone.

“Private Public Partnership is the way to go. I have personally seen the various health facilities of Reddington Hospital, and I will say the team has done well in the provision of quality health services to the people,” he noted Idris, however noted that, despite the clamour for PPP, governments in the tertiary, secondary and primary arm were not doing much in terms of healthcare funding.

“Before Ebola came, I could remember I once we t to my then boss to request that I be given half a billion naira to fund healthcare. He told me that was not possible. But when Ebola came, I was in my office when money came, I didn’t have to go ask for it.”

He advised governments not to wait until there was outbreak before healthcare was funded adequately.

On his part, Onabowale said the birthing of the facility was a careful, deliberate and passionate approach towards providing a one stop health specialty plus a world class facility and professionals for the service of mankind.

He said Maxy Super –Specialty Centre was the first major centre in the country where all major specialties are brought together under one roof. “The ophthalmology section of the centre has innovative facilities which we are the first to bring into the country. Same with the dentistry, the ENT, among others.

“Reddington, as an hospital has pioneered a lot of achievements in this country, among which is the fact that we were the first hospital to do a closure of a hole in the heart by a non surgical procedure. The three year old patient was to be carried to India, but we decided to do it for free,” he adds.