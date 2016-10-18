Lawmaker Wants Buhari to Declare War on Killer Herdsmen

A member of the House of Representatives representing Zangon Kataf/
Jaba federal constituency in Kaduna state, Hon Sunday Marshall Katung
has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare total war on the
killer herdsmen terrorising communities in the southern part of Kaduna
state.
In a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna, he urged Buhari to invoke the
constitutional provision in Section 14(2)(b), which states: “The
security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of
government” by bringing an end to the killings in Godogodo and other
villages in Jama’a local government area of Kaduna state.
He also called on the federal government to establish a military
formation in Kafanchan to check the activities of terrorists invading
villages and killing people.
He warned that if the federal government fails to act, the people of
the area will be left with no option than to resort to self- help
which will further exacerbate an already inflamed situation.
According to him, “Southern Kaduna people will no longer tolerate this
deliberate plans to annihilate its defenceless people with both the
federal and State governments doing next to nothing.
“Enough of these killings. Our communities have concurrently been
attacked aggressively claiming innocent lives mostly women and
children, crops worth millions of naira have been destroyed by
herdsmen and a number of houses have been burnt down”.
He urged security agencies to uncover all those behind the killings
and bring them to justice.
Katung said a situation where innocent citizens are attacked, maimed,
killed and their property taken over with security agents watching
without genuine intervention gives cause for concern.
“Ultimately surviving victims are left to fend for themselves without
any form of support from the Government. As it is, they lack basic
necessities to ameliorate their suffering and many more are living
under harrowing conditions arising from previous attacks”.
“What is worrisome here is that these killings have continued
unabatedly for almost five months with no commitment from either the
State or the Federal governments to stop these unwarranted and
provocking attacks.