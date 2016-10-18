Lawmaker Wants Buhari to Declare War on Killer Herdsmen

By John Shiklam

A member of the House of Representatives representing Zangon Kataf/

Jaba federal constituency in Kaduna state, Hon Sunday Marshall Katung

‎ has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare total war on the

killer herdsmen terrorising communities in the southern part of Kaduna

state.

In a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna, he urged Buhari to invoke the

constitutional provision in Section 14(2)(b), which states: “The

security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of

government” by bringing an end to the killings in Godogodo and other

villages in Jama’a local government area of Kaduna state.

He also called on the federal government to establish a military

formation in Kafanchan to check the activities of terrorists invading

villages and killing people.

He warned that if the federal government fails to act, the people of

the area will be left with no option than to resort to self- help

which will further exacerbate an already inflamed situation.

According to him, “Southern Kaduna people will no longer tolerate this

deliberate plans to annihilate its defenceless people with both the

federal and State governments doing next to nothing.

“Enough of these killings. Our communities have concurrently been

attacked aggressively claiming innocent lives mostly women and

children, crops worth millions of naira have been destroyed by

herdsmen and a number of houses have been burnt down”.‎

He urged security agencies to uncover all those behind the killings

and bring them to justice.

Katung said a situation where innocent citizens are attacked, maimed,

killed and their property taken over with security agents watching

without genuine intervention gives cause for concern.

“Ultimately surviving victims are left to fend for themselves without

any form of support from the Government. As it is, they lack basic

necessities to ameliorate their suffering and many more are living

under harrowing conditions arising from previous attacks”.

“What is worrisome here is that these killings have continued

unabatedly for almost five months with no commitment from either the

State or the Federal governments to stop these unwarranted and

provocking attacks.