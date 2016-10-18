Ex-Vanguard Editor, Mideno, Launches Own News Website

A former Vanguard Editor, Mideno Bayagbon, has launched a premium online news website, thenewsguru.com.

Bayagbon whose resignation from Vanguard newspaper took effect last Tuesday, was editor of Vanguard for eight years, a period which saw momentous growth of Vanguard newspapers both in the hard copy and online.

His resignation, which caused a huge stir in the industry last week, he said, was to pursue his dream of owning an online news website which is the latest frontier in journalism, with the looming death of newspaper journalism spurred by the overwhelming innovation in technology and the dominance of the social media.

Bayagbon’s emergence in the online news business gives fillip to the call by Aremo Segun Osoba, ex governor of Ogun State, during the launch of Nigeria Guild of Editors House in Lagos, that professional journalists urgently need to go into online news publishing as a way of arresting the seeming lack of professionalism among some practitioners in the social media space.

TheNewsGuru which came on stream in the first week of September, 2016, has witnessed phenomenal growth since its quiet entry. It is today adjudged, by all the rating agencies, as the fastest rising news portal ever in Nigeria.

TheNewsGuru which was rated 14,340 in Nigeria by frontline web ranking site, Alexa started as site number, has edged out thousands of sites and is currently rated 260 in Nigeria.

This has been made possible by the fact that Mideno Bayagbon is joining hands with former Guardian newspaper editor, Jewell Dafinone, who is the Group Managing Editor, and a crack team of experience online journalists in midwifing TheNewsGuru.