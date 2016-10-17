N6bn Pension Contributions Still with PFAs – Niger Speaker

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Not less than N6 billion contributed by over 6,000 retirees in the public service of Niger state have remained undisbursed to the pensioners as the money is still with the various Pension Fund Administrators.

This was disclosed by the Speaker of Niger State House of Assembly, Ahmed Marafa, in Minna on Monday.

Marafa, who made the disclosure when he received officials of the Association of New Pensioners in his office, also defended why the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has not assented to the pension law amendment bill passed by the legislators 6 months ago.

The speaker said: “There are noticeable problems in the bill which if not removed will cause more problems for retirees”.