Metuh’s Surety Withdraws from Case

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

Dr. Olugbumi Usim-Wilson, one of the sureties who guaranteed the bail of former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Olisa Metuh, who is facing corruption charges on Monday approached a Federal High Court in Abuja with an application seeking to withdraw.

In the application filed and dated October 4, 2016, before Justice Okon Abang, the surety prayed the court to remove her name from the list of people standing as sureties for the former PDP spokesperson.

No reason was however given for her withdrawal.

Metuh. on his part, also filed a motion dated October 14, asking the court to allow him replace Usim-Wilson, with the deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu.

However, Clement Chinaka, counsel to Usim-Wilson, prayed the court to hear the application of her client before taking that of replacement by Metuh, on the grounds that the application for withdrawal was filed before that of replacement.

Responding, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), counsel to Metuh, prayed the court to take his client’s application first, noting that if the application for withdrawal is taken before that of replacement, Metuh may stand the risk of going back to prison.