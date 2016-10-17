JTF Nabs Top Commander of Niger Delta Militant Group

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A top Commander of the Urhobo/Isoko militant group, Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate (NDGJM), has been nabbed by the operatives of the Joint Task Force (JTF) code-named Operation Delta Safe.

Security sources told THISDAY Monday night that the high profile suspect was apprehended on Sunday after diligent surveillance by JTF operatives.

The suspect, whose name could not be ascertained at the time of this report, was said to have been arrested along with four of his foot soldiers.

THISDAY learnt that the militant Commander was one of the brains behind incessant attacks on trunk lines in Ughelli and its environs.

It was learnt that soldiers attached to 222 Battalion, Ughelli, stepped up a massive manhunt for the members of Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate since last Saturday after the group claimed it breached Iwhremaro trunk line in Ughelli North Local Government area of Delta State on Friday night.

“We stepped up action when the group again claimed it vandalised another pipeline and it paid of with the arrest of one of their kingpins along with four other militants” a top security source said.

Acting JTF spokesman, Lieutenant Commander Thomas Otuji, confirmed the arrests to THISDAY.