Diamond, HP, Microsoft others Partner to Drive SMEs through ICT



By Emma Okonji

Diamond Bank has collaborated with Hewlett Packard (HP), Microsoft, Intel and MTN, to drive Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) business in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, which held in Lagos, Head, Emerging Businesses at Diamond Bank, Mrs. Njideka Esomeju, described technology as a catalyst for driving Small and Medium Enterprises in the country.

She said that though there were challenges being faced in the course of operating small businesses, technology has played a key role in ensuring small businesses thrive, especially during the current economic recession.

According to her, “With the Diamond Mobile POS, you can conveniently make payments for goods and services using your debit, credit or prepaid cards. We are pleased to introduce to you the latest innovation in electronic payment-Diamond Mobile POS. A miniature version of the conventional POS terminal, the Diamond Mobile POS works on any internet enabled smart phone or tablet.”

“With mPOS, merchants are guaranteed speed, increased safety and reliability in payment settlement when they use their debit, credit and prepaid cards. The device is offered at no cost to merchants, stronger network connectivity, even in remote areas, accept all cards, generate e-receipts and provide inventory management services because we have realised that with our solution, technology is the way to go.”

The Lead, SME Customers Marketing, Microsoft Nigeria, Mr. Adeniyi Adebote, said technology would help accelerate small businesses in the country, adding that business owners do not need to have an office before using technology to grow their businesses.

He said that Microsoft’s Cloud connectivity would enable customers to have their information secured, stressing that no customer’s information could be given out without his/her prior consent.

Technology can be a major differentiator for your business but it can seem daunting when you look across your IT-from server to the cloud, PCs to mobile devices-to know where you should start and how you can transition from what you have now to your new version. This is where Microsoft and its ecosystem of partner experts provide something different-offering a unique approach for making the benefits of modern technology a reality.

“With Microsoft, you can choose your own PTH to modern with flexible, familiar and trusted solutions for your business- whether by growing with greater efficiency, protecting your data or empowering your mobile workforce,” Adebote said.

Intel’s Business Development Manager, Mrs. Folake Oyekanmi, said differentiation was the key to accelerate businesses through technology.

According to her, “Differentiation is the key to acceleration your businesses and this can be done through technology. We want to ensure that every SMEs in Nigeria can compete with others throughout the world. You must pick a right PC. Intel has given you that technology that enables you to connect to technology to grow your businesses. We are trying to bridge the gap of women to be able to use technology.”

ITrade Marketing Manager, Printing and Personal Systems, HP, Mrs. Omotayo Omodia, stated that business has been moved from being manual to digitally connected world because, “one thing that is germane is that you need a device to be able to connect to advertise your businesses.”