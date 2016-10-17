Another Chinese Firm Expresses Interest in Bakassi Deep Seaport, Superhighway

By Nosa Alekhuogie

A Chinese firm, Tidfore Heavy Duty Equipments Ltd has expressed interest in funding the construction of the 260km superhighway and the Bakassi Deep Seaport in Cross River State.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Tan Yang who disclosed this when he led a delegation of his firm to Government House, Calabar, on a courtesy visit Thursday, said the group also intends to venture into mechanised agriculture if the enabling environment was created.

He said his firm was prepared to invest in the country and the state in particular.

Yang, who spoke through an interpreter, further disclosed that the group, which has its investments in over three African countries, is rated top five companies in China with over $4billion sales value. He said his firm decided to pitch its tent in Nigeria because according to him, there will be no investment in Africa without one in Nigeria since it is the most prominent, important and heartbeat of the continent.

His words: “On arrival at the airport, as we look round, we saw a beautiful Calabar that is serene and with hospitable people and we felt at home and desirous of doing business here.

“Another thing that attracted us was the leadership style exhibited by the governor and the clear vision of the state in governance and we decided to come as friends of the state to partner you in these laudable projects with the view to funding them upon reaching flexible terms.”

Responding, Ayade who disclosed that other Chinese groups had indicated interest in various components of his signature projects, urged the company to make haste so as not to miss the opportunity of investing in the projects, which he noted hold huge returns on investment.

He reasoned that apart from the signature projects, the state has identified 42 viable business options that they could venture into and urged them to take advantage of their visit to explore other areas of business concern for mutual benefits.

He said: “Cross River State Government presents the most energetic young team that is excited by the possibility of their intellect than the power of their pockets. So, we are driven by ideas, innovations for the future and I’m glad to hear that this is the philosophy of your company.

“There has been growing concern about the possibility of the state having the versatility and economy and the capacity to develop her signature projects which are the deep seaport, and the evacuation corridor which is the 260 kilometers superhighway.

“The partnership you are about to enter into signifies a relationship between your group and a state government that has experienced, mature, stable, energetic and willing to put an eye on the future to ensure that these projects become a model for other African nations and other international organisations to have faith and trust in Africa to enable it meet the developmental gap at the global arena.”

Ayade further disclosed that “Hannan province had made a commitment of bringing 100 manufacturers to station at the seaport to manufacture for African markets.”