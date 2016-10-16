MTN ‘Project Fame’ Winner Holds Thanksgiving

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

MTN Project Fame ‘Season 9’ winner, Delta State-born Miss Okiemute Ighorodje, alongside her family and friends, thanked God on Sunday in Asaba,for giving her the victory.

Reverend Fr Israel Dibia of Saint Brigid Catholic Church Asaba, in a homily during the thanksgiving Mass, called on Christians to be close to God always by persevering in to their prayers to God.

Miss Ighorodje, 25, emerged winner in the competition organised by MTN, carting home the grand prize of N5 million, a brand new SUV, a music recording contract worth N20 million as well as an all-expense paid trip to South Africa.

Fr Dibia stressed that Christians could only hope to remain in the ways of Hod and his blessing “by seeking the face of God through prayers at all times, no matter the situation.”

Drawing biblical inference, he noted that the God of ancient days who answered the prayers of the Israelites in the land of Egypt is the same God today and does not change in answering prayers.

Fr Dibia said, “Prayer is absolutely important in our life if we are truly the disciples of Jesus Christ. Jesus encouraged his disciples to pray with confidence; so, don’t give up when you are expecting something good or legitimate from God? Pray without seizing because God will answer you because He has not changed. There is always an expiry date for every problem.”

Addressing the congregation, an excited Miss Ighorodje urged youths in particular to “always think positive”, believe in themselves in whatever they do so that their efforts would be crowned with desired success.

Former commissioner in Delta State and uncle to the budding artiste, Mr Omordi George Ugbomah, and his elder brother, Mr Greg Ozegbe described Miss Ighorodje as a hardworking girl, strong-willed and confident in her abilities, saying thanksgiving was proper for the children of God.

Her mother, Mrs Lovette Adibeli Ighorodje, née Ugbomah, said that her daughter would always be encouraged to be herself and never to be arrogant or feel on top of the world.