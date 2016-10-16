Jubilation as Ooni Wears Aare Crown for First Time

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

There was wild jubilation in Ile-Ife at the weekend as the ‎Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, appeared to the waiting mammoth crowd with the historical and sacred Aare crown on his head for the first time since his enthronement late last year.‎

‎

The crown, which weighs over 70kg, is always worn once in a year by the Ooni during which major gods in the city are appeased.

The Aare is a special crown made of 151 items, part of which are a cutlass and a hoe.‎ The crown is expected to be worn during the annual Olojo festival in the ancient city.

The festival, which is believed to be a celebration of the creation of the first dawn, the first afternoon and the first night in creation of mankind, witnessed the presence of dignitaries, artists, traditional rulers and government officials.‎

As the Ooni walked out with the Aare crown, thousands of viewers, whom are indigenes and non-indigenes of Ile-Ife were praying and hailing the king.

Dressed in all white apparel, Oba Ogunwusi, who had been in seclusion for seven days, left his residence for Oke Emese(Emese court) within the palace premises, around 4: 00 pm to perform final rites before he wore the mystic Aare crown.

At exactly 5pm, Oba Ogunwusi came out with Are crown on his head and a white dove, praying for the peace and progress of the ancient city and the black race.