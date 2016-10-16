Conte Praises Moses after Chelsea Thump Leicester

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has again praised Victor Moses after he scored from his new wing-back position in a convincing 3-0 home win over Leicester. Moses scored in the 80th minute before he was replaced by fellow Nigerian Olaoluwa Aina two minutes later.

“When I arrived at Chelsea I told the club I wanted to see Victor in pre-season because I knew him very well and I knew about his great potential. He played well as a winger when we were playing with a 4-2-4,” Conte said after the game.

“He’s a very good player, now he’s playing as a wing-back and it’s fantastic because he pays great attention in defence and can go one against one in attack. Alonso always played this role but Moses is a winger. His education is fantastic. I’m pleased for him.

“If someone shows they deserve to play I have no problem, I don’t care about the surname.”