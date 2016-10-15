Ship Builder Performs Naming Ceremonies for 2 Russian Vessels Saturday

A double naming ceremony for Pomor and Normann, the two icebreaking offshore vessels built for the Russian shipping company Femco, will take place today at Havyard Ship Technology in Norway.

According to the shipbuilder, the two vessels will operate under a contract with Exxon Neftegas on the oilfields outside of Sakhalin, Russia. In order to get there, the vessels will embark on a voyage through The Northeast Passage.

Both ships, featuring a length of 86.7 meters and a width of 19.5 meters each, are constructed according to DNVs ice class notation Icebreaker Ice-10 , with classifications demanding capabilities of breaking up to one-meter-thick, one-year-old ice.

The two icebreakers are constructed with class notation Winterized Cold (-30). As such, these vessels are constructed for work in temperatures as low as minus 30 degrees Celsius without freezing up. The icebreakers’ safety equipment and environment are protected against ice and frost at shielding, incorporation and electric heating or melting.

In addition, the ships are fitted with engine power effective enough to go full out winterization and anchor handling operations at the same time, according to Havyard Ship Technology.

Each of the two icebreakers will be able to accommodate up to 53 persons.

Aleut, the first ship in a series of three icebreaking offshore vessels, was delivered last autumn.