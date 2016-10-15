Rotary Reaches Out to Lagos Kidney Dialysis Centre

Rotary club of Victoria Island, under Rotary International District 9110, has donated medical equipment worth millions of naira to Kidney Dialysis Centre at Lagos Island General Hospital.

The equipment which was to further improve the quality of health service delivery in the hospital, was also arranged as part of the birthday celebration of the founder of the kidney center, Mrs. Folashade Thomas-Fahm.

According to Fahm, the center was built under her tenure as the president of the club in 2009,which explained why she was visiting the center on her birthday to give it a facelift.

She said, ”the equipment we are presenting today is worth millions of naira and this is made possible with the support of the present administration of the club. We believe that what we are doing now, will to a great extent improve the quality of medical service rendered in the centre and ultimately, save lives”.

Fahm added that the center which was constructed with the assistance of the highest donor, Aliko Dangote Foundation, having donated 90 per cent to the project, had in its first two years of operations, offered free health service to visiting patients on the order of Alhaji, Aliko Dangote, before it was later transferred to Lagos State Government.

Meanwhile, the President of the Club, Mr. Adediji Adeyinka noted that the gesture was to extend the social responsibility of the club to the needy adding that the corporate responsibility, mission and vision of the club were to help humanity in all ramifications.