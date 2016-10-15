Oyekan Committed to Grassroots Sports Development

As part of his commitment towards helping young talented footballers to achieve success, a member of the Lagos State Football Association, LSFA, Prince Ifalada Oyekan, has donated football kits to football players.

Oyekan, who made the donation last Saturday to young football players, who played at Jankara playground, Lagos- Island, gave football boots, shin guards, hose and jerseys to players whose desire was to earn a living through football but did not have kits to build a solid career in football.

The chairman, Lagos Divisional Football Association, LDFA, who thanked the chairman of Lagos State Football Association, Seyi Akinwunmi, for appointing him as the chairman of LSFA’s Chairman Grassroots Committee, said his appointment paved the way for him to have adequate knowledge of grassroots football.

Oyekan, who had earlier donated set of jerseys to the winners of Eko Football Fiesta Under- 13 and 16 and a trophy to the LSFA, said he would not relent in his efforts to help indigent players, adding that the gesture would complement the effort of the LSFA to further develop the game at the grassroots level.

According to him, Jankara playground, Lagos- Island, which is being managed by Bombata Football Association, BOFA, had produced great football players like, Gbolahan Salami, Edem Etebor, Omoyegun Nirudeen, Festus Odini, and Adekunle Dawodu, among others.