International Pairs: Esosa, Erhabor Win, to Represent Nigeria in Spain

This year’s edition of the annual International Pairs competition came to a thrilling end at the golf section of Ikoyi club 1938 on Sunday with the pair of Austin Esosa Ojomo and Jacob Erhabor, emerging winners of the competition.

The team defeated over 20 other pairs to emerge winner. With their effort, Esosa and Erhabor would be representing Nigeria at the world final of International Pairs competition in Spain, in an all-expense paid trip in November.

The event which was played over two-days saw the duo of Esosa and Erhabor scoring a combined score of 122-stableford points, winning by a point over the pair of I. Amakiri and Iwinosa Edo-Osagie, who returned 121-stableford points. Edo-Osagie and Amakiri defeated the third placed Abubakar Lawal and Evelyn Oyome, who also carded 121-points over two-days on countback.

The team of Dapo Akande and Kike Familoni came in the fourth position while Frank Momoh and Sola Omilabu completed the top winning five teams. Akande, a former captain of the golf section and Familoni grossed 120-stableford points while Momoh and Omilabu scored 119-stableford points.

Reacting, the Nigeria representatives in this year’s world finals promise a good representation.

Satisfied with the outcome of the competition, Royal Air Maroc’s Jamal Harichi, one of the tournament sponsors promised his outfit’s continuous support for the game of golf in Nigeria while thanking the organisers for a job well done.

Also speaking, Otunba Yemi Lawal of Seagle Property Development Company promised to continue to back Falcon Golf Development Company interest in golf especially youth development.

The Chief Executive Officer of the organising outfit, Remi Olukoya, thanked everyone who helped make the tournament a success, especially sponsors.

“I just want to thank everyone for their support, the players and our sponsors, I appreciate their contributions. And those who made pledges to support the youth academy that we are planning”, Olukoya added.