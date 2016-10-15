Home Inspiration Sets Pace Again

Azuka Ogujiuba

Home Inspiration, an exquisite showroom strategically located at 15 Idowu Martins Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, is designed to take the corporate world to the next level in furniture and interior decor.

The opening of the flagship showroom years ago, is in line with the company’s recognition of its strength and reliable service delivery to its numerous customers, both individual corporate organisations.

As a well-established brand, Home Inspirations is reputed as the manufacturer and stockist of the highest grade of quality furniture and furnishing products. Over the years, Home Inspirations has improved on its reputation and style of service, hence its constant pursuit of quality as a timeless pedigree. As a further proof of this, the company is poised to stamp an indelible mark on the furniture sector, solely for the convenience of its teeming clientele, delivery quality, style, class, elegance and comfort.

With over 15 years of its corporate existence in the industry, Home Inspirations has consistently promoted several laudable initiatives in the furniture and interior decor business. Also, in its drive to give its clients the best among competing brands, Home Inspirations, for the first time in Nigeria, has introduced the world renowned Fendi Furniture, one of the world’s most renowned contemporary and luxury furniture manufacturers, known for their exclusive home design.

Giving an assurance to make furniture of international standard, Damilola Akinsete, the arrow head of Home Inspirations, said that the company always seeks to make distinctive statements through its quality service and delivery. She explained that the location of Home Inspirations in the heart of Lagos was to ensure that clients have a feel of the luxurious and magnificent furniture-making experience in Nigeria.

Some of the qualities that stand this redoubtable brand out are experience, precision, attention to detail, quality and simplicity and an unspoken guarantee that Fendi can cater to the style preference of high networth individuals.