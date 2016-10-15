Ford Performance Packs EcoBoost Mustang with Near-V8 Power

The folks at Ford Performance are offering 2015 and newer Mustang owners added power, and best of all, it’s covered under warranty.

For the 2.3-liter turbocharged EcoBoost four-cylinder engine, the new performance calibration kit brings along a peak total of 70 pound-feet of torque, boosting the total output to 390 lb-ft, which is not too far off from the V8’s 400 lb-ft. In the horsepower department, the small turbo engine gets kicked up to 335 horsepower. If you look at specific rpms, the gains are even more significant. For instance, at 6,000 rpm, an extra 100 hp is available compared to the standard engine.

Owners of the already potent 5.0-liter V8 can also get a performance calibration kits that adds 37 hp, bringing the car’s total to 472 hp, thanks in part to a boosted redline. Besides added power, 5.0 owners also get a higher engine redline and a new no-lift-shift system that allows the driver to keep the throttle depressed while shifting gears in manual-equipped Mustangs. There are also two other power packs available for the V8 Mustang, the first of which boosts power by 13 hp and 16 lb-ft, thanks to a high-flow air filter. The second pack adds a cold air intake, a larger throttle body and a new open air filter, boosting power by 21 hp and 24 lb-ft.

Either automatic or manual transmission cars can be fit with these upgrades. These power packages are emissions compliant in all 50 states and covered under a limited warranty.