Fans Crave FG’s Attention for Rugby

As Samuria Club wins independence rugby 7s tournament

Lovers of rugby sport have called on the Federal Government to popularise the game nationally and internationally.

They made the plea in Lagos recently, even as they said such was necessary so as to satisfy sports lovers with varieties.

According to the Chairman of Friends of Rugby, Kelechukwu Mbagwu, Football was known to be average Nigerians enthusiasm and that beyond football, there were lots of games that were more interesting such as rugby, basketball, cricket, tennis, hockey, swimming and volleyball.

Mbagwu who is also the Managing Director, CMB Building, Maintenance and Investment Company Ltd, opined that there was need for federal government to support the sport because of its intriguing characteristic.

“The Lagos State Government has been supporting the game in the recent time but federal government involvement is needed to popularise it beyond its present level. If government shows more commitment and interest in the game, the national team will stand the chance to perform better internationally” he said. Mbagwu also applauded Lagos State Government for successful hosting of the 2016 Independence Rugby 7s Tournament. He thanked the Team Groups that participated in the 2016 event and congratulated the 2016 winner -Samurai Bulldogs.

The tournament was an annual sporting event organised by CMB Building, Maintenance and Investment Company Ltd, Friends of Rugby and Lagos State Government to commemorate Nigeria`s Independence.

Samuria International Rugby Club has justified its ranking in international Rugby 7s circult, as the prestigious, recognised rugby team emerged winner of the Independence Rugby 7s Competition which was

held at the Onikan Stadium, Onikan.

Also, the Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Deji Tinubu to has commended the Lagos State Government for its commitment to the promotion of sporting activities in the state. He said that the goal of the state was to create sport culture in other to make Lagos city a sport hub in Africa.

“Our support and participation for 2016 Independence Rugby 7s event is in line with the state government stated goals for supporting sporting event in the city”, Tinubu said.

15 teams participated in the competition and they were divided into four groups. The final contest was between Cowrie RFC of Group A and Samurai Bulldogs of Group D, while Samurai Bulldogs stood out of all the participants.

The Dignitaries that attended the these year event includes; Mr Dele Coker, the Technical Adviser, National Team, Sir Edward Pam, Nigeria Rugby Football Federation President among several others.