Buhari: Negotiations to Free Remaining Chibok Girls Ongoing

Tobi Soniyi and Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari friday expressed optimism about the release of more of the girls abducted at Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State after 21 of them were freed by Boko Haram, following more than two years of captivity.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said Buhari spoke at a joint press conference with the German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

The President, according to Shehu said negotiations would continue until all the girls secure their freedom.

Buhari said: “On the Chibok girls, we have been able to secure the release of 21 of them, so over 100 more are still in the hands of the terrorists somewhere in the Lake Chad Basin area which include Cameroon, Niger and Nigeria.

“In getting this 21 out, we hope we will get enough intelligence to go about securing the rest of them. We are very grateful to the UN for their participation in trying to secure the release of these girls.”

The statement said the President thanked the German government for its humanitarian assistance and support for Nigeria in dealing with the effects of terrorism.

Also yesterday, the Director of Defence Information (DDI), Brig-Gen. Rabe Abubakar, said the decision to release the girl through negotiation was a political one that must be respected

“The most important thing is the 21CGS are freed and we are all happy about it. It is a political decision to negotiate,” Abubakar explained.