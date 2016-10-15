Access Bank, Airtel Partner Yudala to Launch YUBOSS Scheme

The much-awaited YUBOSS Scheme, an entrepreneurship and wealth creation initiative of Yudala is set to kick off.

The scheme, which has as partners, Access bank and Airtel, would be launched by Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige as part of the activities at the Yudala Zero Gravity concert which holds next Friday in Abuja.

The YUBOSS concept was borne out of the need to generate creative employment for millions of Nigerians and to build a league of emerging entrepreneurs. Members of this scheme are also entitled to attractive commissions and a wide range of benefits including business mentorship sessions and capacity-building workshops.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Yudala Nigeria, Mr. Dave Ibelegbu, through this scheme, the company sought to generate creative employment for thousands of Nigerians by offering them a chance to earn mouth-watering commissions through sales of Yudala’s wide range of products. The scheme is structured to see members rise through the ranks and ultimately become the part-owner of a Yudala franchise store when they achieve platinum status.

“I enjoin Nigerians to visit the Yudala website to sign up to YUBOSS. This is a scheme that will definitely change the lives of millions of Nigerians. There is no investment on the part of members. Exceptional performers will enjoy commissions and swift movement through the scheme to become our business partners “

Executive Director, Personal Banking at Access Bank Plc, Mr. Victor Etiokwu expressed optimism on the new deal with the composite retail outlet, noting that the initiative would be a huge success, considering Yudala’s nationwide network of stores, the calibre of renowned entrepreneurs driving the company and the drive and expertise exhibited by its team.

To the Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director, Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Segun Ogunsanya, Airtel’s involvement in the YUBOSS scheme would raise its profile by offering members a sound telecoms network and high speed data access on 3G network.