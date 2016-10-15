18th Abuja International Motor Fair Holds October 25-November 1

The annual Abuja International Motor Fair will hold at the Eagle Square, Abuja from October 25-November 1, 2016. According to the Chairman of the organizing committee for the event Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Agwu, the event which is having its 18th edition is targeted towards boosting investments in the sector, which despite the economic downturn is set to seriously assume its rightful place in the Nigerian economy. He assured that the platform of this edition has been packaged to increasing the attention of the government to the importance of urgently addressing the current challenges in the sector so as to use it to drive the nation’s economic diversification policy.

Disclosing this recently in a chat with journalists, Agwu, who is also the Managing Director of BKG Exhibitions Limited, organizers of the event said that every effort have been deployed to ensure that through the event, the sector receives the needed support from the government and the private sector to enhance its’ rapid development. “We are packaging a show that will showcase all the existing and potential investment opportunities that abound in the Nigerian automotive industry, which we believe are very attractive to existing and prospective investors,” he announced.

According to him; this edition of the annual event is set to provide the litmus test to the shape of things in the industry with the current paradigm shift in the economy, government and the automotive sector. “The quality and quantity of showcased automobiles is undoubtedly the primary yardstick of measuring the success of any auto exhibition. This means that auto enterprises showcasing at any exhibition must ensure visibility, wholeness and completeness, not leaving anything to chance”. These will be highly on display at the Eagle Square Abuja from October 25-November 1, 2016 under the auspices of the Abuja International Motor fair.”

Agwu said, “With our reach, high powered delegations from the Federal Government, Executive of States and Local Governments; members and leadership of the other arms of government in all the tiers of government in Nigeria as well lots of corporate heads and organisations across the nation have been invited to visit the mundial.”

In our continuous drive to add values to participants, this edition is a total package of all that the automotive and road transport sub sectors offer as aside from the exhibition of automobiles additional segments of the event has been packaged. They are the Road-Urban Transport and Haulage Summit (RUTHEX) and the Bus and Truck Africa (B & T Africa), thus making it a 3-in-1 event. RUTHEX is a 2 day special fora for core players in the sub-sectors from both the public and private sectors. It will bring together experts from diverse fields in the road transport/haulage and allied sectors across the world to make input into road transport and haulage policies, programmes and implementations. Position papers, solution papers on latest trends, technologies, materials, options, models, case studies and management techniques, etc. shall be presented and discussed. This will hold from October 31-November 1, 2016.

Bus & Truck Africa: special attention will as from this edition be given to manufacturers and or dealers on: Trucks, Buses, Spare Parts, Accessories, Equipment, Components, Logistics, Body Works, SPV’s etc. as Abuja and neighbouring States even countries are good markets for these products and services.

As has been the case in the recent past A Managing Directors Nite which is a forum and special platform organised to enable heads of Automotive Companies in Nigeria to parley with heads of key federal government Ministries, Departments and Agencies which operations impact on the sector will equally hold.

“The ripple effects of the reinvigorated auto policy have no doubt left the sector in a non- enviable state, but it has also made it stronger and better placed to attain the expected height sooner than expected with a support from the government. There is no better forum to showcase this than the Abuja International Motor Fair and virtually all the brands available in Nigeria are going to be showcased at the show. They are all poised to show that they are all ready to play big in the new era. It is this unique opportunity that the 18th Abuja International Motor Fair has been packaged to provide to all the Stakeholders. Therefore showcasing amongst others at the event will ultimately show the state of preparedness or otherwise of participants. This does not apply only to the automobile companies but equally to those which services and or products complement the automobiles such as the spare parts; accessories, lubricants/additives; financials and industry regulators.

“For over 17 years, we have been able to create a comprehensive automobile exchange platform drawing global attention. We believe that with high attention from all levels of government leaders, joint efforts of sponsors and organizers, strong supports from the Motoring journalists and people in all fields, and powerful market and social demands, the Abuja International Motor Show will be ‘ a must be’ place for any serious player in the industry.”

On the level of preparedness of the organizing committee and other stakeholders, Mr. Agwu said that preparations are in top gear, stressing that the 18th edition is loaded with a whole lot of content that is designed to showcase the strength and resilience of the participants as well as create an educative and fun filled atmosphere for all those that will be visiting the show.

Virtually all the major brands of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, lubricants, banking, insurance, regulatory and policy making agencies and bodies have been invited and their responses are encouraging.

The entire days of the Fair have been laced with lots of crowd pulling fun and side attractions. Visitors, Exhibitors and the general public that would be at the fair will experience a bumper of fun-filled days at the fair arena; adding that this will be a landmark and a benchmark in auto show business in sub-Saharan Africa’. Each of the days that the fair will last is loaded with activities and events that will make this edition remarkably different and we intend to improve and add on this in subsequent editions, Agwu, revealed further. “It is going to be a bumper harvest for the visitors their socio-economic status notwithstanding; every visitor would gain one thing or the other at the fair as we have ensured that almost the interests of all segments of the society are adequately catered for at the fair.”