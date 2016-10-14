Rwand Air Introduces Newly Acquired Aircraft to Lagos Route

Fast growing national carrier, Rwand Air recently displayed the special attention it pays to its lucrative Lagos route by launching its newly acquired, Airbus A330-200 on the Nigeria-Kigali route.

The aircraft flew in passengers from Kigali , the capital of the East African country; its major hub to its West African hub, Lagos.

The new aircraft is the latest addition in the fleet of nine airplanes by the ambitious carrier set to take over the African skies with new product offerings ranging from competitive fares to extra luggage allowance for its teeming passengers.

Speaking at an impressive welcome ceremony at the international wing of the Lagos Airport, Rwand Air, country manager, Ms Ibiyemi Odusi said the arrival of the Airbus 330 – 200 is one the steps taken by the airline to consolidate on the Nigerian route with attractive packages that would make the carrier the preferred choice by passengers.

She said the configuration of the Airbus with Flat Bed on the 20-seater Business Class, 21-seater luxurious space at the Premium Economy Cabin and 203-seater Economy Cabin for 244 passenger seats aircraft makes it an attraction out of Lagos to other international destinations by the airline.

Odusi called on Nigerian passengers to continue to patronise Rwand Air to destinations within and outside Africa to enable the airline resolve the lingering challenge of flight connectivity within Africa.

She stated that Rwand Air would deliver additional Airbus 330-300 in November or December this year in order to actualise its plans to open new routes within Africa into Middle East and Asia as well as open new routes into Europe in 2017.

Also speaking at the event, the Rwandan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Stanislas Kamanzi described the arrival of the Airbus into Nigeria as a milestone by the East Africa carrier, saying the aircraft is part of efforts to improve the national carrier of the country in offering seamless connections into and out of Africa .

He said Rwand Air would take delivery of another aircraft next month to enable the airline contribute its quota in growing air transportation in Africa.