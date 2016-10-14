Rohr Warns Eagles to Ignore Rajevac Distraction

2018 WORLD CUP QUALIFIER

Keno Edhowo with agency report

Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, has warned his wards that the sensational dismissal of Serbian Milovan Rajevac as head coach of the Algerian senior national team could well work in favour of the North African nation when they visit Uyo next month in continuation of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Player-power has forced Rajevac out in Algeria, who tackle Nigeria on November 12 in a crucial World Cup clash after they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Cameroun.

Nigeria top the qualifying group with three points ahead of favourites Algeria and Cameroun, who are on a point each.

“This (sack) may be the motivation Algeria need to play against us,” warned the experienced Rohr, who led Nigeria to win 2-1 in Zambia at the weekend.

“It will be difficult for a new coach to put together a team in three weeks for our match, but possibly the assistant coaches could manage it.”

The Algeria Football Federation (FAF) has already announced that Rajevac assistants, Nabil Neghiz and Yazid Mansouri are in temporary charge and will lead the team for next month’s trip to Nigeria.

FAF President, Mohamed Raouraou, has admitted it will be impossible to name a permanent coach before next year’s AFCON in Gabon.

Meanwhile, the FAF president has insisted that Algerian players were not to blame for the departure of Serbian coach.

Raouraoua however admitted there were heated discussions in the dressing room after the home draw with Cameroun, but later frayed nerves calmed down.

“The players were not behind the departure of the coach,” the top official told Algeria TV.

“Things happened in the dressing room, which is something quite normal in other stadiums around the world, whether for clubs or national teams.

“Sometimes these discussions are heated, but they always calm down at the end of the game. And that’s what happened this time.”

The FAF boss said they have since swung into action to replace Rajevac. Rolland Courbis and Rudi Garcia are among the coaches being targeted.

Courbis has handled local club USM Alger, while Garcia was in charge of Roma.

And latest reports suggested negotiations are on-going with former China and Lyon coach Alain Perrin as possible replacement for the Serbian.