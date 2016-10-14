Peacock Travels Fetes 550 Partners

One of Nigeria’s travel management companies, Peacock Travels and Tours, a subsidiary of the Peacock Group, has rewarded over 550 trade partners and customers in the South West, South East and South-South geopolitical zones of the country.

The rewards were meant to show the travel firm’s appreciation to its loyal and esteemed trade partners and customers for their patronage in 2015.

The programme came barely four months after the Lagos edition in which over 200 trade partners were rewarded with various gift items. Over 80 travel agencies won in the star prize categories in Lagos.

The Chairman, Peacock Group, Aare Segun Philips, had during the Lagos Agency Forum in April promised that the event would be held in the six geopolitical zones of the country.

In the three geopolitical zones of South-West, South-East and South-South, a total of 26 return free tickets to various destinations including to London, United States, Doha and New York were given to the trade partners.

Over 300 trade partners and customers, who emerged winners in the Platinum, Diamond, Gold, Silver and Bronze categories (based on the volumes of tickets sold during the year), went home with grand prizes including deep freezer, LED television, electric cooker, giant fan and air conditioner among others.

Some of the international and foreign airlines present at the special event are: Arik Air, Kenya Airways, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, Egypt Air, AirFrance-KLM, South African Airways, and Golden Tulip Hotels.

The South-West zone event, which was held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, had in attendance captains of industries, government officials and representatives, key stakeholders in the travel sector, and several foreign airlines.

The South East zone Agency forum, held in Aba on September 22, 2016 at the popular Le Paix Hotel where over 250 partners went home with various gifts at the event.

At the South-South geopolitical zone event, over 200 trader partners were given various prizes and gifts items. It was held at Ikeda Event Centre on September 24; two days after the South-East zone event.

The Human Resources Manager, Mr. Aderemi Awolaiye, while anchoring the programme in the three zones, said the programmes showed the value the company places on its customers and trade partners.

All the winners in the various categories were presented with gifts by the Chairman, Peacock Group of Companies, Aare Segun Philips.

Aare Philips, shortly after handing over the gifts and complementary tickets to the various categories winners, assured the sub-agents that the awards ceremony would continue to be an annual event.

He enjoined the sub-agents to be more industrious and continue their patronage of the Peacock Group, while assuring them that their efforts would be rewarded. The grand finale of the customer forum has been scheduled to hold in Abuja in the first week of December, 2016.

In a related development, Peacock Travels and Tours has launched four new products aimed at raising the bar of service delivery in the travel management industry.

The products are: Peacock Special Discounted Student Promo Fares, Peacock Lounge Pass for Economy Class Passengers, Peacock Cargo Services and Peacock Holy Pilgrimage to Israel.