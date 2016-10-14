Papa Adewumi Olufuyi Otudeko Dies at 87

The Otudeko family of Odogbolu, Ogun State has announced the transition of Papa Adewumi Olufuyi Otudeko. He died on October 11, at the age of 87.

A devout Christian of the Anglican persuasion, Papa Adewumi Olufuyi Otudeko was a long standing member and elder of Our Saviour’s Anglican Church, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

In his early years, he served CFAO where he retired as General Manager.

Papa Adewumi Olufuyi Otudeko is survived by his wife, Mama Valery Otudeko; his children, Mr. Godfrey Otudeko, Mr. Edmund Otudeko, Mr. Soji Otudeko and many grandchildren. Burial arrangements will be announced by the family.