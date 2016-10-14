NPFL: Heartland, Plateau Utd Accept LMC Sanctions

Heartland FC has written to the League Management Company (LMC) communicating their decision to withdraw an earlier rejection of the Summary Jurisdiction Notice issued the club for abandoning their Match-day 38 fixture in Jos against Plateau United.

Plateau United had earlier accepted a Summary Jurisdiction which fined the club N1million for the unruly conduct of their supporters who threw objects into the field of play in violation of Rules B13.18 of the Framework and Rules governing the league.

The LMC had in the aftermath of the match charged Heartland with breach of Rule B13.26 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Framework and Rules which makes it an offence for a club to refuse continuation of play during a match.

Heartland was fined N3million and forfeiture of the three points and three goals to their opponent, Plateau United. Heartland players had abandoned the match in protest to the match referee’s decision with scores at 1-1.

In their letter dated October 11, General Manager of Heartland FC, Oscar Keke, said the club had reconsidered their position in an October 7, 2016 letter rejecting the charge and decision of the LMC.

“Our earlier letter on the above dated October 7 refers. We have reconsidered our position and hereby submit to the board’s jurisdiction thereof”.

The club further apologised for inconveniences their earlier position might have caused the League.

Heartland thus ended the season on 18th position with 36 points and stand relegated to the Nigeria National League (NNL)