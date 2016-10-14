Mining: FG Set to Provide Technical Assistance to States

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has said that the ministry is set to provide logistics and technical assistance to state governments, in their bid to invest in the mining sector.

The Minister, who disclosed this when he received the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, in his office, stated that the diversification plan of the government would be better realised with states’ involvement in mining ventures.

Fayemi who lauded Umahi’s commitment to tapping the mineral deposits in his state, added that the federal government want successful projects at state level that will help us to showcase our seriousness in becoming a mining nation.

Fayemi who together with the Minister of State, Hon. AbubakarBawaBwari, received Governor Umahi, said the ministry’s budget for 2017 has captured exploration, reclamation of mining sites and organisation of artisan miners, among other things that would repositioned the sector.

He however commended the governor for making Ebonyi State a mining destination, saying that the state is a model for others to emulate. He assured the governor that the ministry had put together an environmental team to work on reclamation of mining sites for the welfare of the host communities.

Umahi had earlier stated that beyond agriculture, Nigeria would generate more revenue from mining, adding that more countries are looking towards Nigeria because of the mineral resources.

He said the state is willing to partner UNIDO and the federal government to mine its huge deposit of salt and limestone.