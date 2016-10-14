Militants Claim Breaching Delivery Line in Delta

We’ve sent troops to verify – military

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Urhobo/Isoko militant group, Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate (NDGJM) on Friday claimed it breached Iwhremaro trunk line in Ughelli South Local Government area of Delta State.

It claimed its Akuma Strike team brought down the facility about 9 p.m on Thursday. The delivery line leads to the Quality Control Centre (QCC) of a yet to be identified oil company.

THISDAY checks however revealed that there was no such attack on any oil facility in and around Ughelli North and South Local government areas of the state.

Security sources disclosed that the militant group was playing on the intelligence of the media so it could be reported as “still biting when there is nothing to blast again upland”.

The group, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Aldo Agbalaja, said: “At about 2100hour of Thursday October 13, 2016, the Akuma Strike Team of the Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate brought down the IWHREMARO to the Quality Control Centre (QCC) Delivery LINE to signal the commencement of the Operation HAMMURABI Code”.

It threatened that more of such attacks would come in the next few days, noting that it had been patient and reasonable all along.

Acting spokesman of Joint Task Force (JTF) code-named Operation Delta Safe, Lieutenant Commander Thomas Otuji said troops had been deployed to the area to ascertain the claim by the militant group.