MFM FC Appreciates Gov Ambode

Following the glorious outing in the 2015/16 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season,

The management of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Football Club of Lagos has expressed its gratitude to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode for his unflinching support for the team.

After putting up an inspiring display in the first stanza of their debut season in the 2015/16 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season, the Lagos-based team found itself hovering in the relegation zone, but with the intervention and unending support from the Lagos State Sports Commission, the Lagos State Football Association, and the clubs avid fans, the Olukoya Boys escaped the drop by whiskers after beating Ifeanyi Ubah Football Club of Nnewi 1-0 in the final match day of the out-gone season.

Chairman of the modest NPFL side, Godwin Enakhena, appreciated Mr Ambode, Lagosians and the teeming fans for the support rendered to his team.

“On behalf of the management, players and the entire Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, permit me to use this opportunity to say a big thank you for the unconditional support given to Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Football Club of Lagos in the just concluded 2015/16 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

“We bless God for using you as a tool to sail out of murky waters of relegation and keeping our place amongst the elite clubs in the NPFL. Truth is, it would have been difficult to stay afloat without your support.

“As we prepare for the 2016/17 which begins soon, we shall once again be counting on your support to be worthy representatives of Lagos State. May God grant you wisdom and good health to take Lagos state and sports to the next level,” concludes the club boss.