Lakowe to Host 2016 Total Charity Golf Tournament

This year’s annual Total Charity Golf Tournament will take place at the Lakowe Lakes Golf Course, Lagos on Saturday, October 15, 2016.

The tournament is designed to raise funds to improve the infrastructure for selected charity projects in one of Total’s three operational locations in Nigeria. The funds raised are to be rotated between the charities every year, as part of the company’s social responsibility. The locations are Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja.

This year, two charity homes, which provide care for abandoned, motherless and vulnerable children in the society, will benefit from the special fund. They are Olive Blooms Orphanage Home Ajah, and Friends of Jesus Orphanage Home, Badore both located in the Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive of Total E&P Nigeria Limited, Nicholaz Terraz, said: “We are happy to make this societal contribution in a way different from our core business.”

All players are expected to make voluntary donations as participating fees. The amounts raised will be added to a special fund set aside by Total and presented to the selected charity organisations.

In 2015, TEPNG donated proceeds from the tournament to the Zaamar Institute, Abuja, a learning ability centre for children with autism. Zaamar Institute utilised the funds for the provision of one-on-one classrooms; 2 toilet facilities; a store; and some play ground equipment for the children.

The tournament which has been sponsored for 21 years by the NNPC/Total E&P Nigeria Joint Venture tees off by 09:00a.m. This year’s competition is expected to have 80 golfers from various parts of the country and will follow the Stable Ford format (Short Gun) and will be played over 18 holes.